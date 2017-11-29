On the road with Blaze Express Courier’s cargo for Coats for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - How do all those coats donated to Coats for Kids get to the kids?

The first stop is Young's Dry Cleaning.

And they get there thanks to the folks from Blaze Courier Express who donate their trucks, their time and their drivers.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is on the road with Charles Wolf. Charles is on his way with some pretty precious cargo.

If you have a coat to donate, you can take it to any one of the following locations:

JEFFERSON PARISH

Spudly’s Super Spuds — 2609 Harvard Ave, Metairie, LA 70001

Home Bank – 1600 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70005

Home Bank – 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006

Home Bank – 5700 Citrus Blvd., Ste K, Harahan, LA 70123

Home Bank – 1800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058

Sky Zone – 6509 Riverside Dr. , Metairie, LA 70003

Kelly Burkenstock’s Skin Body Health – 3841 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002

Clearview Mall – 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie LA 70002

Veterans Ford – 3724 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie LA 70002

ORLEANS PARISH

Holy Cross School — 5500 Paris Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122

Charbonnet Family Pharmacy – 7211 Regent St., New Orleans, LA 70124

Home Bank – 5435 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115

Home Bank – 3915 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Children’s Hospital — 200 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118

The King Firm – 2912 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

ST. TAMMANY PARISH