‘Officer on a Train’ event highlights railroad crossing safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - Local police officers got to experience firsthand the importance of railway safety this morning.

The Kansas City Railway Company hosted a unique program called Officer on a Train on L & A Road.

Louisiana State Police Troopers and officers from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office hopped on moving trains in order to see exactly what a conductor sees when cars cross railways.

The real-time experience, which is part of Operation Lifesaver, is designed to help law enforcement personnel understand the importance of obeying all railroad crossing laws.

Officers were also on hand to ticket any motorists who ignored signals or drove past barriers as trains were passing.