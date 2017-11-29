No ceiling yet: Kamara continues to make push for NFL’s best offensive rookie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints running back Alvin Kamara raised the bar Sunday in Los Angeles in an already stellar rookie season.

Kamara totaled 188 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the Saints' 26-20 loss to the Rams.

For the season, Kamara has 546 rushing yards and 548 receiving yards. Kamara has five rushing touchdowns and four receiving scores.

Wednesday, he told reporters that his responsibilities have grown a lot since the start of the season.

According to Fantasy Pros, Kamara has been targeted 69 times this season, fourth most among NFL running backs. The most targeted back is Christian McCaffery of the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints host the Panthers at 3:25 pm Sunday. The winner takes first place in the NFC South with four games to play.

Both teams are 8-3. The 7-4 Falcons host Minnesota.