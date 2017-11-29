× New Orleans to finally become sister cities with Orléans, France!

ORLÉANS, France – After nearly 300 years, New Orleans will officially become a sister city of its namesake: Orléans, France. Mayor Landrieu, along with his Orléans counterpart, Olivier Carré, made the announcement Tuesday as part of his trip through France.

The designation will be made official next month in January as part of New Orleans tri-centennial celebration, possibly on January 6, the birthdate of Joan of Arc, the heroine of Orléans during the Hundred Years War between France and England.

The partnership hopes to focus on three themes: entrepreneurship, water management, and culture.

On the last part, Mayor Carré hopes to cultivate a more festive atmosphere in his city: “The culture must be alive. A festival isn’t only for three days, it lasts all year.”

New Orleans already has several sister cities, including:

Caracas, Venezeula

Durban, South Africa

Innsbruck, Austria

Juan-les-Pins, France

Maracaibo, Venezueal

Matsue, Japan

Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico

Pointe-Noire, Republic of the Congo

San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina

Tegucigalpa, Hunduras

Isola del Liri, Italy

New Orleans will celebrate its tri-centennial in 2018 with several and events around the city throughout the year. The official date of the 300th birthday will be May 7, 2018.