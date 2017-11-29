New Orleans Health Department trains librarians in how to spot and stop an opiate overdose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Louisiana deaths to opiate overdoses are above the national average and that's precisely why the New Orleans Health Department is teaming up with local libraries in a proactive effort to help combat the opiate problem here locally.

More than fifty volunteers from all fourteen branches of the New Orleans Public Library are learning to recognize an opiate overdose and treat it using Naloxone, an over-the-counter nasal spray used to block the effects of opioids, especially in overdose.

"You literally take off three colored pieces, screw something on, screw the other part on and you're ready to go," says Naloxone training participant, Marta Siuba.

The director of the New Orleans Health Department calls it a "miracle drug." He says it's both safe and effective and may one day become synonymous with learning CPR.

The librarians in training are well ahead of the curve.

"Any training that I can get to make sure I can help any of our patrons continue on is why I'm here," says Naloxone training participant, Kathryn New.

It's an assertive approach to a persistent problem throughout the country, opiate addiction and overdose, that up until recently has gone untreated in New Orleans but not for long.

"In moving forward, we hope to make our spaces available for public training in this area because you just never know across economic levels, racial groups, this is just a pervasive issue in our community and the library wants to be as helpful and proactive as possible,” says New Orleans Public Library executive director Charles Brown.