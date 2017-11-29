Man arrested for impersonating State Trooper

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. – State Troopers have arrested a Denham Springs man who tried to pass himself off as a member of the force.

A St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling the St. James Boat Club noticed a pair of vehicles without boats or trailers in the club’s parking lot.

When the deputy approached a man and a woman who were sitting inside one of the vehicles and asked them what they were doing, 37-year-old Thomas Mansur flashed a Louisiana State Trooper Sergeant’s badge.

Mansur told the deputy he was a State Trooper, so the deputy contacted Troop A, and a Trooper was dispatched to the scene, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The real Trooper was able to determine that Mansur had once worked as a civilian employee in the Department of Safety Radio Maintenance Division, but Mansur is no longer employed there and has never been a commissioned officer.

The LSP did not reveal how Mansur obtained the Sergeant’s badge and how long he had been passing himself off as a State Trooper.

The Trooper confiscated Mansur’s badge and placed him under arrest, at which point Mansur told the Trooper he would regret arresting him and threatened to slander the Trooper on social media, according to the LSP.

Mansur was booked into the St. James Parish Prison on charges of false personation of a police officer and public intimidation.