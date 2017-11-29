× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Holiday Cocktails!

The season’s temptations of rich party foods and decadent sweets can make it a challenge to keep extra pounds at bay, and adding high-calorie holiday cocktails doesn’t make it any easier. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on best & worst of traditional holiday cocktails!

LOVE IT!

Poinsettia

4-6 ounces Champagne or prosecco with a splash of cranberry.

Make it a mocktail: Use sparkling water or flavored La Croix in place of champagne

Sazerac | with Swerve in place of sugar

Absinthe (to rinse glass; discard excess)

½ teaspoon Swerve

3 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

2 ounces reserve rye whisky

Rinse glass with absinthe. In a mixing glass, muddle Swerve and both bitters. Add whiskey, fill with ice and stir. Strain into prepared glass. Twist a slice of lemon peel over the rim of the glass.

LIKE IT!

Mulled Wine

4 cups apple cider + bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon (or red wine of preference) + 1/4 cup honey, with cinnamon sticks, orange (zested and juiced; peels for garnish), cloves, star anise

Apple cider adds about 60 calories and 15 grams sugar per half-cup

HATE IT!

Milk Punch | with Bourbon or Brandy

Brandy or bourbon + whole milk and/or heavy cream + sugar, powdered sugar or simple syrup

Typical recipe packs in ~400 calories, 8 grams saturated fat, and 30 grams sugar

Hot Buttered Rum

Brown sugar, butter, honey: ½ stick butter, 2/3 cup brown sugar, ¼ cup honey for 4-serving batch

Typical recipe packs in ~550 calories & 60 grams of sugar per serving

