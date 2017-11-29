× Gunman killed after firing from Reno high-rise, police say

A man fired a gun onto a street from inside a high-rise condominium complex in Reno, Nevada, on Tuesday night, spurring police to temporarily shut down several downtown streets before raiding the room and fatally shooting him, authorities said.

One bystander suffered a minor hand injury in the incident, police said, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether that person was shot.

The man started firing “from an elevated room” in the Montage condominium building onto Sierra Street shortly before 7 p.m., not far from some of the city’s casinos, police said in a news release. A woman also was in the room while he was firing, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the man was shooting at or why he was firing, police said.

The Montage has more than 20 floors. The gunman was firing from the eighth floor, CNN affiliate KRNV reported, citing police.

Police negotiators contacted the man, but he continued to fire. Police and a sheriff’s SWAT team then raided the room, and an officer shot the gunman, authorities said.

The shooter, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police didn’t release the woman’s name or say why she was in the room. No arrest was immediately reported.

“The investigation is in its preliminary stages, but it appears that the (gunman) acted alone,” a news release from police in the neighboring city of Sparks said.

During the shooting police directed people, including some Montage residents, to take shelter at nearby casinos, KRNV reported.

A man who was on the 22nd floor of the Montage, Thomas Riddle, posted video of the scene below to Twitter, showing numerous police cars blocking streets leading to the complex.