Get the Skinny | Good-For-You Winter Toddies

The hot toddy has been used a natural remedy for the common cold for years, and turns out that it just might have some real benefit. In today’s Get the Skinny, Molly shares three winter toddy recipes for 120 calories or less – and each can be made with or without alcohol.

Did You Know | A hot toddy may actually have similar effect as cold meds like Nyquil when it comes to easing congestion and helping us fall asleep: The warm liquids are soothing, the lemon water may help with congestion, and the alcohol makes us sleepy. Of course it’s easy to overdo it if you’re actually trying to feel better – so keep in mind that a “dose” is one toddy, not two or more — or you may wake up feeling worse than you did before!

Old-School Hot Toddy:

1 shot bourbon

1 teaspoon honey

Squeeze of fresh lemon

Herbs and spices of choice (e.g. fresh ginger, nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon) or herbal tea

Hot water to top

3 WINTER TODDIES: AS COCKTAILS OR MOCKTAILS

Peppermint Mocha Irish Coffee

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients:

3 ounces Peppermint Mocha CoolBrew Coffee Concentrate

3 ounces Irish whiskey (omit for mocktail version)

2 tablespoons Swerve brown sugar (recipe below)

10 ounces hot water

Instructions:

To make Swerve Brown Sugar: ½ cup Swerve Granular + ½ tablespoon unsulfured molasses.

To make Irish Coffee: Stir all ingredients into glass mug with handle. Optional: Top with small dollop of whipped topping.

Per serving: 120 calories, 0 fat, 0 saturated fat, 16 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams sugar

Big Easy Bucha Haute Toddy

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

1 ounce rum (omit for mocktail version)

1 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon maple syrup

2 ounces hot water

Big Easy Bucha Cajun Kick kombucha, to top

Lemon wheel, for garnish

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Per serving: 95 calories, 0 fat, 0 saturated fat, 8 grams carbohydrate, 8 grams sugar

Calming Lemon Lavender Toddy

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients:



2 cups lavender hot tea

2 ounces bourbon (omit for mocktail version)

Dash of ground nutmeg

Dash of ground cloves

½ organic lemon, sliced

1 teaspoon Lemon Flavor Natural Calm magnesium supplement

Instructions:

Add bourbon, nutmeg and cloves to hot tea, stir well. Add lemon slices and Natural Calm. Serve warm.

Per serving: 75 calories, 0 fat, 0 saturated fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, 0 sugar

