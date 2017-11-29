Get the Skinny | Good-For-You Winter Toddies
The hot toddy has been used a natural remedy for the common cold for years, and turns out that it just might have some real benefit. In today’s Get the Skinny, Molly shares three winter toddy recipes for 120 calories or less – and each can be made with or without alcohol.
Did You Know | A hot toddy may actually have similar effect as cold meds like Nyquil when it comes to easing congestion and helping us fall asleep: The warm liquids are soothing, the lemon water may help with congestion, and the alcohol makes us sleepy. Of course it’s easy to overdo it if you’re actually trying to feel better – so keep in mind that a “dose” is one toddy, not two or more — or you may wake up feeling worse than you did before!
Old-School Hot Toddy:
- 1 shot bourbon
- 1 teaspoon honey
- Squeeze of fresh lemon
- Herbs and spices of choice (e.g. fresh ginger, nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon) or herbal tea
- Hot water to top
##
3 WINTER TODDIES: AS COCKTAILS OR MOCKTAILS
Peppermint Mocha Irish Coffee
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients:
- 3 ounces Peppermint Mocha CoolBrew Coffee Concentrate
- 3 ounces Irish whiskey (omit for mocktail version)
- 2 tablespoons Swerve brown sugar (recipe below)
- 10 ounces hot water
Instructions:
To make Swerve Brown Sugar: ½ cup Swerve Granular + ½ tablespoon unsulfured molasses.
To make Irish Coffee: Stir all ingredients into glass mug with handle. Optional: Top with small dollop of whipped topping.
Per serving: 120 calories, 0 fat, 0 saturated fat, 16 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams sugar
##
Big Easy Bucha Haute Toddy
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients:
- 1 ounce rum (omit for mocktail version)
- 1 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- 2 ounces hot water
- Big Easy Bucha Cajun Kick kombucha, to top
- Lemon wheel, for garnish
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
Per serving: 95 calories, 0 fat, 0 saturated fat, 8 grams carbohydrate, 8 grams sugar
##
Calming Lemon Lavender Toddy
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 cups lavender hot tea
- 2 ounces bourbon (omit for mocktail version)
- Dash of ground nutmeg
- Dash of ground cloves
- ½ organic lemon, sliced
- 1 teaspoon Lemon Flavor Natural Calm magnesium supplement
Instructions:
Add bourbon, nutmeg and cloves to hot tea, stir well. Add lemon slices and Natural Calm. Serve warm.
Per serving: 75 calories, 0 fat, 0 saturated fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, 0 sugar
##
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD