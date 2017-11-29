× Cornering hope: Saints Lattimore and Crawley both limited in practice Wednesday

The chances of the Saints winning Sunday at home against Carolina could increase.

Starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley both practiced Wednesday in a “limited” role according to the report sent by the Saints to the National Football League.

Lattimore has an ankle injury, Crawley an injury to his abdomen. Both did not play in Sunday’s 26-20 loss in Los Angeles to the Rams.

The winner of Sunday’s Panthers Saints game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome takes the outright lead in the NFC South. Both clubs have won 8, lost 3.

Saints linebacker A.J. Klein, who joined the club in free agency from Carolina earlier this season, said the Panthers feed off the running of quarterback Cam Newton.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Newton is running more. In September in a loss to the Saints, he ran 3 times. Last week, in a win over the New York Jets, Newton carried the ball 9 times.

Three Saints did not practice.

They are offensive tackle Terron Armstead (thigh/shoulder), tight end Coby Fleener (concussion), and safety Marcus Williams (groin).

Kickoff Sunday is 3:25 pm.