Coats for Kids from the kids at St. Catherine of Siena School

METAIRIE, La - It's been a busy day at St. Catherine of Siena School.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there because it's Coats for Kids Day.

Every year, around this time, kids bring coats, slightly loved, maybe even new, to give other kids who don't have coats.

It's our mission here at News with a Twist and WGNO to warm up kids who'd otherwise have to face a cold season.

Like the kids from St. Catherine of Siena, you can help, too.

If you have a coat for a kid, you can donate until January 21 at any of these locations:

JEFFERSON PARISH

Spudly’s Super Spuds — 2609 Harvard Ave, Metairie, LA 70001

Home Bank – 1600 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70005

Home Bank – 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006

Home Bank – 5700 Citrus Blvd., Ste K, Harahan, LA 70123

Home Bank – 1800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058

Sky Zone – 6509 Riverside Dr. , Metairie, LA 70003

Kelly Burkenstock’s Skin Body Health – 3841 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002

Clearview Mall – 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie LA 70002

Veterans Ford – 3724 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie LA 70002

ORLEANS PARISH

Holy Cross School — 5500 Paris Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122

Charbonnet Family Pharmacy – 7211 Regent St., New Orleans, LA 70124

Home Bank – 5435 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115

Home Bank – 3915 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Children’s Hospital — 200 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118

The King Firm – 2912 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

ST. TAMMANY PARISH