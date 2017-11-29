Coats for Kids from the kids at St. Catherine of Siena School

METAIRIE, La - It's been a busy day at St. Catherine of Siena School.
WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there because it's Coats for Kids Day.
Every year, around this time, kids bring coats, slightly loved, maybe even new, to give other kids who don't have coats.
It's our mission here at News with a Twist and WGNO to warm up kids who'd otherwise have to face a cold season.
Like the kids from St. Catherine of Siena, you can help, too.
If you have a coat for a kid, you can donate until January 21 at any of these locations:
JEFFERSON PARISH
- Spudly’s Super Spuds — 2609 Harvard Ave, Metairie, LA 70001
- Home Bank – 1600 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70005
- Home Bank – 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006
- Home Bank – 5700 Citrus Blvd., Ste K, Harahan, LA 70123
- Home Bank – 1800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058
- Sky Zone – 6509 Riverside Dr. , Metairie, LA 70003
- Kelly Burkenstock’s Skin Body Health – 3841 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002
- Clearview Mall – 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie LA 70002
- Veterans Ford – 3724 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie LA 70002
ORLEANS PARISH
- Holy Cross School — 5500 Paris Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122
- Charbonnet Family Pharmacy – 7211 Regent St., New Orleans, LA 70124
- Home Bank – 5435 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
- Home Bank – 3915 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119
- Children’s Hospital — 200 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118
- The King Firm – 2912 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119
ST. TAMMANY PARISH
- Sharon Green State Farm–391 Gause Blvd W, Slidell, LA 70460
- CJ Ladner State Farm– 1972 US-190, Covington, LA 70433
- Home Bank – 1750 N. Columbia St., Covington, LA 70433
- Home Bank – 69291 Hwy. 21, Covington, LA 70433
- Home Bank – 1305 N. Causeway Boulevard, Mandeville, LA 70471
- Home Bank – 82255 Hwy. 25, Folsom, LA 70437
- Home Bank – 2037 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell, LA 70461
- Home Bank – 70963 Hwy. 59, Abita Springs, LA 70420
- Goodbee Plumbing – 12251 Arc Road, Covington, LA 70435
- Timeless RX – 1970 N. Hwy 190, Covington, LA 70433
- Kelly Burkenstock’s Skin Body Health – 2040 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, LA 70471
- Elevation Station – 250 Northpointe Court, Covington, LA 70433