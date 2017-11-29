Canal Street-City Park Avenue intersection to reopen next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's a holiday miracle.

The construction project that has closed the intersection of Canal Street and City Park Avenue for four months is on schedule, and the intersection is expected to reopen next week.

It closed in July for the Cemeteries Transit Center Project. When it's done, there will be a combined streetcar and bus transfer terminal on Canal Boulevard north of City Park Avenue, making it safer and easier for transit riders to make connections at the streetcar and JeT bus stops.

It will also extend the streetcar line from the end of Canal Street to the foot of Canal Boulevard, as well as upgrade traffic signals and pedestrian crossings between Canal Street and Canal Boulevard.

RTA officials confirmed that the project will be complete within a week, but they weren't able to give a specific day just yet.