Autistic boy’s obscure Christmas wish granted by stranger

NEW YORK -- Have you ever heard of Apple Pie Ginger Cat!?

Neither had we.

But, it was the one and only thing on Michael Clyne's Christmas wish list.

The New York boy is autistic and rarely speaks to strangers, but when he saw Santa, he could barely contain his excitement!

Michael told Santa all he wanted this year was an Apple Pie Ginger Cat.

The only problem...the wooden pull toy hasn't been made in ten years!

After hearing Michael's story, a company employee in California reached out to the family, saying he had just one Ginger Cat left and he'd be happy to give to Michael!