14-year-old leads police on high-speed chase through Olde Town Slidell

SLIDELL, La. — A 14-year-old “joyriding” without a driver’s license led Slidell Police on a high-speed chase Tuesday evening that ended when he crashed head-on with another vehicle.

According to Slidell Police, at about 5:30 p.m., an officer tried to stop the driver of a black 2013 Lexus R35 for driving with no headlights.

The driver fled and led Slidell Police on a chase through Olde Town Slidell, ultimately ending after the driver crashed head-on with another vehicle on Bayou Liberty Road.

After the crash, the driver fled on foot, but was later apprehended by Slidell Police K-9 Quest and his handler, Officer Clint McCall.

Slidell Police said they were shocked to discover the driver was a 14-year-old boy from Slidell.

Investigators learned that the14-year-old took the Lexus SUV, which belonged to his friend’s father. The vehicle was for sale, and the 14-year-old told police he was taking the SUV for a “test drive” because he was considering purchasing the vehicle.

After contacting the vehicle’s owner, he stated the vehicle was indeed for sale, but the 14-year-old did not have permission to drive the vehicle.

It was later discovered that the young teen took the keys to the SUV, unbeknownst to the owner or his son. The teen claimed he fled from police because he knew he didn’t have a driver’s license and did not want to go to jail.

The 14-year-old and the driver of the vehicle struck on Bayou Liberty Road were both taken to local hospitals for minor injuries.

The 14-year-old was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges: Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer by Violence, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Negligent Injury, No Headlights, No Driver’s License, and Unauthorized Use of a Movable.