Would you eat it? Caramel Apple Cheese Ball

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see which fall treat Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is combining a fall classic and a staple in her own diet: caramel apples and cheese! Taylor, LBJ, Tamica, Rani and Mallory loved it! Madison, on the other hand, was not a fan! A great combo of sweet and tart in this cheesy dip!
Caramel Apple Cheese Ball
2 8-oz. blocks cream cheese, softened
1/4 c. caramel, plus more for topping
1 tbsp. lemon juice
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
kosher salt
1 c. shredded Cheddar
1 c. Granny Smith apple, finely chopped
2 c. pecans, toasted and chopped
RITZ Crackers, for serving
In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese with caramel, lemon juice, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt until combined.
Fold in cheddar and green apples. Transfer mixture to a sheet of plastic wrap and shape into a ball. Freeze until firm, 30 minutes.
To a plate, add pecans. Roll cheese ball in pecans, then transfer to a serving platter. Drizzle with more caramel and sprinkle with more salt.
Serve with crackers.
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!