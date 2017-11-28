Would you eat it? Caramel Apple Cheese Ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see which fall treat Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is combining a fall classic and a staple in her own diet: caramel apples and cheese! Taylor, LBJ, Tamica, Rani and Mallory loved it! Madison, on the other hand, was not a fan! A great combo of sweet and tart in this cheesy dip!

Caramel Apple Cheese Ball

2 8-oz. blocks cream cheese, softened

1/4 c. caramel, plus more for topping

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

kosher salt

1 c. shredded Cheddar

1 c. Granny Smith apple, finely chopped

2 c. pecans, toasted and chopped

RITZ Crackers, for serving

In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese with caramel, lemon juice, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt until combined.

Fold in cheddar and green apples. Transfer mixture to a sheet of plastic wrap and shape into a ball. Freeze until firm, 30 minutes.

To a plate, add pecans. Roll cheese ball in pecans, then transfer to a serving platter. Drizzle with more caramel and sprinkle with more salt.

Serve with crackers.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!