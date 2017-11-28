× What’s new at Beignet Fest this year?

NEW ORLEANS — Beignet Fest is scheduled for this Saturday, December 2nd at City Park. Beignet Fest is rescheduled because it was originally set for the weekend that Hurricane Nate hit.

With Beignet Fest being moved to December, they’ve decided to add a Holiday Artist Village. Twenty local artists will be on hand selling glass art, locally-sourced handmade purses and bags, bow ties, pottery, jewelry, and so much more.

Beignet Fest will also be offering holiday-themed photos for Christmas cards or just for fun. Time Worn Tales Photography will be out at the festival offering the opportunity to take your photo in front of a cute holiday backdrop complete with old-style New Orleans windows and holiday wreaths.

Also new this year, you can get into the spirit with holiday-themed cocktails. They are offering a “Cinnamon Bun Iced Latte Cocktail” and a “Smoked Hibiscus Margarita.”

Of course they will be serving up delicious beignets that are both savory and sweet. Check out a story News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez did at Loretta’s Authentic Pralines.

Beignet Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Park Festival Grounds.

Funds raised at Beignet Fest goes to the Tres Doux Foundation which helps children with autism and other developmental disabilities.