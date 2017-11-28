Video shows crooks holding up adult novelty store

HOUMA, La – Deputies are searching for two robbers who got away with money from the register and cash from an unsuspecting shopper at an adult novelty store in Houma Sunday night.

The hold-up happened at Conxxxions Adult Store at 8:20 p.m. on November 26.

Terrebonne Parish deputies say two suspects who appeared to be in their twenties entered the store. One of them was armed with a semi-auto handgun.

The armed suspect pointed the gun at the store clerk and demanded that she hand over money.

The clerk complied and gave them an undetermined amount of money from the cash register. There was a customer inside of the store who was also robbed of $20.

The pair of robbers then ran away from the scene.

The first suspect was approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall with a medium build and was wearing a gray hoodie pulled over his head with black pants.

The second suspect was shorter than the first suspect and was wearing a dark colored hoodie pulled over his head, black pants, and had a red bandanna covering the lower part of his face.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 743-7433.