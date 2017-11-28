× Two people wanted for questioning in connection to St. Roch shooting investigation

New Orleans – Police say a man and woman may have information about a shooting in the St. Roch area.

Milton Guss, 41, and Kishaun Youngblood, 35, are considered persons of interest in the Oct. 25 case.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers found a man inside his car who’d been shot several times in the 2200 block of North Claiborne Avenue. Police say the victim’s three-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. He wasn’t hurt.

Police say Guss and Youngblood are not considered suspects in the shooting; however, investigators believe the two have valuable information.

Anyone who has information is urged to call Fifth District detectives at (504)-658-6050 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.