Suspect and vehicle sought in LaPlace hit-and-run death

LAPLACE, La. — State Police have identified the vehicle that’s suspected of striking and killing a LaPlace man Saturday.

According to a news release from Louisiana State Police, 32-year-old Eugene Webber III of LaPlace was walking across the left lane of U.S. 61 north at Jaubert Lane Saturday evening when he was struck by a vehicle.

Webber died at the scene.

Troopers have identified the suspect’s vehicle as a 1988-2000 model year GMC/Chevrolet pick-up truck. The truck could be a Sierra, Cheyenne, Silverado, C2500 or Scottsdale model. The truck is a light color, possibly silver or gray.

There will be damage on the vehicle, specifically on the driver’s side headlight and amber signal light. The suspect’s vehicle also has a tool box mounted across the bed of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.