NOPD investigating shooting on Orleans Avenue

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Orleans Avenue.

Police say that they got the call of a man shot at that location around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, officers say that they found an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

First District detectives are leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-6010 with any information regarding this incident.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.