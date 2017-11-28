× NOPD asks for help in search for missing 11-year-old girl

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is asking for help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Investigators say that Ketasha Lincoln was last seen around 5 p.m. on November 26 leaving her home in the 2100 block of Simon Bolivar.

She has not been heard from since.

Lincoln was last last seen a white t-shirt, black tights and a royal blue jacket with “Flag Team” written on the back and “Renew” on the front.

While Lincoln is depicted as having blue braided hair in her photo, her hair is currently described as short and black.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ketasha Lincoln is asked to call Sixth District Detectives at (504) 658-6060