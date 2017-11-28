Love the cats? Hate the litter box? You need to come on ‘down to da cat club’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Somewhere in her head is where it all started.

It's an idea from a New Orleans lady named Eshyah Selig.

It's a notion, actually.

A notion for a new kind of club. It's the kind of club nobody's ever seen in New Orleans before now.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is standing in line to get a look at this new club.

Wild Bill notices it looks like a trendy kind of club that would let in only cool cats.

No duds. No dogs. Just cats.

Eshyah Selig says simply, " dogs drool and cats rule."

Cats are a hint at why she recently retired from her job in real estate.

She retired not just to become another cat lady. She is the president of the brand new Crescent City Cat Club.

The Crescent City Cat Club is at 1021 Marigny Street, New Orleans, Louisiana.

It's open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 am to 6 pm.

For a $7 cover charge, you get into the club and get to hang out with the cats. And with the kitties, too.

It's perfect for people who love the cats, but not the litter box.

You can love 'em and leave 'em unless you want to take 'em home and then there's a deal for you.

Adoption is always an option. The cats are all rescue cats. They'd all like a forever home.

But for now, they're happy here.

They're livin' it up at "da club".

And as far as the cats are concerned, this life is purr-fect.