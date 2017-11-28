× Louisiana State Treasurer to be sworn in next month

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana’s newest state treasure will be sworn into office December 5.

Treasurer-elect and Covington businessman Republican John Schroder beat New Orleans lawyer Democrat Derrick Edwards in the November 18 election with 56 percent of the vote.

Schroder fills the position left open by John Kennedy, who left the job after winning a U.S. Senate Seat.

John Schroder’s swearing-in ceremony will be held in Kenner, followed by a reception.