Little Freddie King returns to Frenchmen Street after serious bicycle accident

NEW ORLEANS — Blues guitarist Little Freddie King is hitting the stage on Frenchmen Street Saturday (December 2), his first performance since he was seriously injured in a bicycle accident in October.

King announced his return to the stage on his Facebook page. The show kicks off at 11 p.m. at d.b.a. (618 Frenchmen Street).

King suffered nerve damage to his spine and lost feeling in his hands when he hit some debris and fell over his handlebars while riding his bicycle in October.

The 77-year-old has performed on the News with a Twist stage numerous times.

