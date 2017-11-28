× It’s almost time for this year’s Supermoon!

It’s been almost a year since the last supermoon graced the skies, but the next one is just around the corner as the next one arrives the night of December 3 into December 4.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its perigee in orbit, or its closest point to the earth. On the other end, the apogee is when the moon is farthest away.

This supermoon will occur when the moon is about 252,000 miles away from the Earth and will appear 16% brighter and 7% larger. The best time to view the supermoon will be just after sunrise on December 4th.

This is because of a phenomenon known as ‘moon illusion’ which is an optical illusion that makes the appear larger when it is closer to the horizon (and no, it won’t appear that way if you try to snap a photograph of it. It’s an optical illusion after all).

If you somehow manage to miss this supermoon or forget about it, don’t worry: January has two supermoons! It’s common due to the elliptical orbit of the moon for supermoons to appear in groups. The second supermoon in January will also be a Blue Supermoon as it is the second full moon to appear in a calendar month.