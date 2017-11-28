Holy Fruitcake! New Orleans nuns bless & bake Christmas cakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's beginning to taste a lot like Christmas.

That's in New Orleans.

And that's because a convent of New Orleans nuns has the right recipe for the season.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is in the middle of the mix.

Wild Bill is actually in the middle of the mixing bowl.

He's there with Sister Clara Jackson. She's one of the nuns at Sisters of the Holy Family.

Here at their New Orleans sanctuary, the sisters of the Sisters of the Holy Family pray.

They pray every morning just as the sun rises.

They pray every day. And they pray for everything.

And Sister Clara Jackson, she prays for the fruitcakes. Her fruitcakes, in fact.

Sister Clara could well be on her way to becoming the Patron Saint of Sweets.

She's been a nun now for nearly 60 years. And now, 'tis the season.

Well, 'til the season for fruitcakes. And that makes the sister, sort of like Santa Claus. That means she needs a little Christmas, help.

She needs a good elf or two. Or Sister Clara will take whoever shows up in her kitchen.

In this case, it's WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.

Wild Bill assists, sort of, with the flour, the baking powder, the fruit, the nuts. But he assists under the direction of Sister Clara who is, make no mistake, baker in chief.

She's in charge of making and baking the cakes.

And every Christmas, there are 500 fruitcakes.

It all started back around 1940, That's when the nuns started making, selling and shipping their fruitcakes across the country.

They sell them for $30. The money they make goes to their mission.

These fruitcakes are for a good cause.

If you want to take a bite out of one, you can order one or as many as you need, just click right here to connect to Sisters of the Holy Family.

