Grammy nominations: See the New Orleans and La. musicians who made the list

NEW ORLEANS -- The 2018 Grammy nominations are out, and a host of New Orleans and Louisiana musicians made the cut.

Here's a list:

PJ Morton: New Orleans' own PJ Morton, a keyboardist for Maroon 5, has been nominated for Best R&B album for his latest EP, "Gumbo."

PJ Morton: Best R&B song for "First Began"

Ledisi: Ledisi, also of New Orleans, has three nominations: Best R&B Performance for "High," Best Traditional R&B Performance for "All the Way," and Best R&B Album for "Let Love Rule"

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers: Lafayette zydeco group's "Top of the Mountain" is nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album.

Lost Bayou Ramblers: From the heart of Cajun country, Lost Bayou Ramblers' "Kalenda" is also nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album.

Father John Misty: The former New Orleans resident's album "Pure Comedy" was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album.

Sonny Landreth: His album, "Recorded Live in Lafayette," is nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place Jan. 28 at Madison Square Garden.

The News with a Twist stage has been blessed to have some of the nominees perform on the Twist stage. Watch the video at the top of the page to see Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, and watch below to see PJ Morton: