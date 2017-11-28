Cookin’ with Nino: Dark Chocolate Avocado Truffles
Recipe by avocadosfrommexico.com
Ingredients:
- 1 Avocado from Mexico medium mashed
- 6 ounces dark chocolate chips semi-sweet
- 2 Tbsp brown sugar
- 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp lemon zest
- 1/8 tsp kosher salt
- 2 1/2 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder (separated)
- coarse sea salt (as desired)
- assorted toppings (coconut, sprinkles, nuts)
Instructions:
- Melt the chocolate in either the microwave or on the stove, taking care not to burn it.
- Once melted, stir in the mashed avocado, brown sugar, vanilla extract, lemon zest, salt, and 1 1/2 tablespoon of the cocoa powder until thoroughly combined.
- Place the truffle mixture into the fridge for 30-40 minutes and let cool until partially set.
- Use a small ice cream scooper or tablespoon to dollop out the truffles and form balls with your hands.
- Roll in the remaining 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder or other desired toppings (nuts, sprinkles, coconut).