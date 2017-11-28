Cookin’ with Nino: Dark Chocolate Avocado Truffles

Dark Chocolate Avocado Truffles

Recipe by avocadosfrommexico.com

Ingredients:

  • 1 Avocado from Mexico medium mashed
  • 6 ounces dark chocolate chips semi-sweet
  • 2 Tbsp brown sugar
  • 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/4 tsp lemon zest
  • 1/8 tsp kosher salt
  • 2 1/2 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder (separated)
  • coarse sea salt (as desired)
  • assorted toppings (coconut, sprinkles, nuts)
Instructions:
  1. Melt the chocolate in either the microwave or on the stove, taking care not to burn it.
  2. Once melted, stir in the mashed avocado, brown sugar, vanilla extract, lemon zest, salt, and 1 1/2 tablespoon of the cocoa powder until thoroughly combined.
  3. Place the truffle mixture into the fridge for 30-40 minutes and let cool until partially set.
  4. Use a small ice cream scooper or tablespoon to dollop out the truffles and form balls with your hands.
  5. Roll in the remaining 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder or other desired toppings (nuts, sprinkles, coconut).
