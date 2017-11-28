Car wash robber makes off with at least 12,000 quarters

GONZALES, La. – A thief recently made off with over $3,000 in quarters from a car wash in Ascension Parish, and police believe he has pulled at least one other small change heist.

The car wash robbery was caught on surveillance video in the early morning hours of October 6, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The robber backed his truck into the car wash and made off with at least 12,000 quarters.

A single quarter weighs in at 5.67 grams, according to the US Mint, so 12,000 quarters would weigh 68,040 grams, or just over 150 pounds.

A similar robbery is currently under investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department, according to the APSO.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).