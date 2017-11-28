× ‘Big Lee’ arrested for allegedly backing tow truck into woman in Kenner trailer park

KENNER – Lee “Big Lee” Martin has been arrested after police say he backed his tow truck into a woman in a Kenner trailer park.

Martin, a 53-year-old LSU fanatic who has decked out his business and home on Bonnabel Boulevard with the school’s trademark purple and gold, has been charged with aggravated battery.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on November 19 in a trailer park on Airline Highway, according to the Kenner Police Department.

Martin was inside a trailer visiting a friend when a 44-year-old woman began to cause a commotion outside.

The woman complained loudly about where Martin had parked his tow truck, so Martin exited the trailer, apologized, and agreed to move the truck, according to the KPD.

Martin told investigators the woman, who he says was obviously inebriated, placed her hands on the back of the tow truck and refused to move.

After exiting the truck and asking the woman to leave, Martin says he got back in the truck and proceeded to drive away.

The woman alleges Martin struck her with his truck, a charge Martin has denied.

The victim brought the incident to the attention of Kenner Police on November 26, at which time she said Martin shined a flashlight in her face after she asked him to move his truck, backed out once without hitting her, and then backed into her legs before driving away.

Kenner Police deputies located Martin on November 28 and arrested him. He remains in custody, and no bail has been set.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call Kenner Police Officer Eric Hill at (504) 712-2222, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.