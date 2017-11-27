× Washington Parish inmate captured after running away over the weekend

WASHINGTON PARISH, La— A trusty who walked away from the Washington Parish Jail Friday night is back behind bars.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 30-year-old “Timothy John Williams at a house in Bogalusa around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

Williams was then transported to the Washington Parish Jail.

Williams was assigned to clean and do chores at the Washington Parish jail and walked off the job Friday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Before the escape, Williams was being held on a $3,500 bond on a theft charge.