× Royal Family confirms: Prince Harry engaged to American Actress Meghan Markle

LONDON, UK- It’s official, Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are engaged.

The announcement came via a post on the Royal Family’s Official Facebook page:

According to the announcement, the couple will tie the knot in Spring of 2018…

The announcement also says that, once married, the couple will reside in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.