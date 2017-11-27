Pup News: Meet Rusty

Rusty is a sweet senior Boxer mix waiting patiently for his forever home.  He weighs about 50 pounds and walks well on a leash.  Rusty seems to particularly love women.  When he is on a walk, he will rub up against you for attention and pets.  He wants to be your friend.  He is at ARNO (271 Plauche Street in Jefferson) where the public hours are 2-6pm daily.  The adoption fee is $200 and includes shots, chip, neuter, and rabies.  For more information, contact adoption@animalrescueneworleans.org.

