Pup News: Meet Rusty

Rusty is a sweet senior Boxer mix waiting patiently for his forever home. He weighs about 50 pounds and walks well on a leash. Rusty seems to particularly love women. When he is on a walk, he will rub up against you for attention and pets. He wants to be your friend. He is at ARNO (271 Plauche Street in Jefferson) where the public hours are 2-6pm daily. The adoption fee is $200 and includes shots, chip, neuter, and rabies. For more information, contact adoption@animalrescueneworleans.org.

