Passenger flashes gun as 15-year-old girl climbs into car to run away from home

NEW ORLEANS – A 15-year-old girl hopped into her boyfriend’s car to run away from home as the passenger in the front seat of the car brandished a gun.

Mahliyah Shipman was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on November 27 in the 7500 block of Vincent Road as she was climbing into a gray Ford Taurus driven by her boyfriend, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified passenger flashed a silver handgun before the car pulled away.

Shipman is 4’3” tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.

The passenger with the handgun is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mahliyah Shipman is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.