NOPD looking for missing 14-year-old from New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 14-year-old boy from New Orleans East.

Chaz Harris was last seen by his mother around 11:30 a.m. on November 25 in the 100 block of Mary Jane Lane, according to the NOPD.

Harris is 5’11” tall and weighs 167 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with the logo “RSN Entertainment” on the front and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chaz Harris is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.