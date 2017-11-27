× NOPD investigating New Orleans East Shooting

NEW ORLEANS– NOPD detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in New Orleans East.

Investigators say that police got a call that a man arrived at New Orleans East Hospital around 1:15 Monday morning, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was later transported to University Medical Center for further treatment.

The extent of his injuries as well as the actual location of the shooting are unknown at this time.

If you any information on this shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.