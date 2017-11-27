× Man killed after boat and trailer detach from truck, strike vehicle

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. – A 49-year-old man is dead after a boat trailer broke free and collided with his vehicle this afternoon.

The fatal incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on November 27 on LA 18 at Pecan Street, according to Louisiana State Police.

Twenty-year-old St. Amant resident Jeremiah Allee was headed north on LA 18 in his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado when the trailer attached to the boat he was towing came unhooked as he was passing Slidell resident David Burvant.

The boat and trailer collided with the passenger side of Burvant’s vehicle, according to the LSP.

Although he was properly restrained, Burvant was seriously injured and later died at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Gonzalez.

Investigators do not suspect that impairment played a role in the crash, and what caused Allee’s boat trailer to detach is currently under investigation.

Allee submitted to a breath test, which showed no alcohol present, according to the LSP.