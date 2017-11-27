× ‘Hater’ is the new dating app which matches you with others based on what you both hate

NEW ORLEANS– Have you heard of the new dating app called, “Hater?” Hater offers a different kind of dating experience. This app connects people based on what they hate. Apparently people who hate the same things are more compatible than people who love the same things.

Brendan Alper founder and CEO of “Hater” took his app on ABC’s hit show, “Shark Tank.” He ultimately was offered $200,000 from shark, Mark Cuban.

This app is available for free in the App store. It’s been well-received in New York City, where it has many users. Hater currently has approximately 10,000 active daily users.

