× District B recount continues as workers check paper and early voting ballots

NEW ORLEANS – Rustling papers and whispers filled New Orleans City Council Chambers Monday as workers meticulously looked through ballots, continuing a recount for the District B Race.

District B City Council Candidate Seth Bloom says there were “voter irregularities” with the absentee ballots, so he’s not conceding until there’s a complete recount.

The Clerk of Court’s office checked the voting machines last week, and solely counting election day voting, they certified Jay Banks as the winner in the November 18 election.

Banks beat Bloom by just 131 votes, according to the Clerk of Court.

Monday, early voting and paper mail-in and absentee ballots handled by the Orleans Parish Registrar Office and Parish Board of Elections were being checked.

Roughly 2,800 city-wide paper ballots went through that were either mailed, faxed, emailed, or hand-counted due to an error if there was a tear or technical problem.

Workers pulled out 525 for District B, making one pile for Banks and one for Bloom. Bloom’s campaign manager says they found some discrepancies with the numbers and are trying to determine why. Voters do have the option to “under vote” (essentially not vote) for certain races, so that could be why the numbers conflict.

The District B City Council seat was left vacant when Councilwoman Latoya Cantrell ran for mayor and won.

Representatives for both Bloom and Banks were on hand, as well as a number of local elections officials.

This process is expected to take roughly two hours. Then early voting ballot tapes will be looked at after the paper ballot count.