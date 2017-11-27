× 2 men dead, 1 man seriously injured after 2 pickup trucks collide in Terrebonne Parish

SCHRIEVER, La. – Two men are dead and one is critically injured after two pickup trucks collided south of Thibodaux this morning.

The head-on collision occurred on LA 311 near Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever just before 7 a.m. on November 27, according to Louisiana State Police.

A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 63-year-old Larry Landry of Thibodaux veered across the center line and slammed into a 2007 Toyota Tacoma driven by 45-year-old Houma resident Jessie Bethancourt.

Landry was pronounced dead on the scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office, while Bethancourt was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans with serious injuries.

Thirty-one-year-old Timothy Cleary of Orlando, Florida, who was a passenger in Bethancourt’s truck, also died on the scene.

Landry was properly restrained, while Bethancourt and Cleary were not wearing seatbelts, according to the LSP.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but impairment is not thought to have been a factor.