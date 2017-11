× NOFD Battles Two-Alarm Fire in Garden District

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire in the 1200 block of Second Street.

Firefighters say there was heavy smoke comeing from the left rear of a two-story wood framed home under renovation.

Fourteen firefighters responded to the fire and were able to extinguish the flames.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.