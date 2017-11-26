× Mission accomplished: Tigers close regular season with 9th win

After a loss to Alabama, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said it was critical for the Tigers to win their last 3 regular season games.

LSU did so, finishing off Texas A&M 45-21 Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. LSU finished the regular season 9-3. Sunday, the Aggies fired head coach Kevin Sumlin. LSU owns five wins over teams that fired their head coaches in 2017.

LSU tight end Foster Moreau said a 24-21 loss to Troy at Tiger Stadium on September 30th, served as a wake up call for the Tigers.

LSU quarterback Danny Etling threw for a career high 347 yards and tied a career high with 3 touchdown passes.

Derrius Guice rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown. Darrel Williams ran for 106 yards and a touchdown.

LSU outgained the Aggies, 601 yards to 282.

The Tigers moved up in the poll Sunday. LSU is 16th in the coaches poll, and 17th in the Associated Press poll.