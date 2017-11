× Man killed in 7th Ward

New Orleans – A man is dead after a shooting in the 7th Ward on Sunday.

A security guard heard gunshots around 7:30 a.m. and flagged down police.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Rocheblave Street and found a man in mid-20s who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.