Halted: Saints winning streak ends at 8 in Los Angeles

It was fun while it lasted.

The Saints win streak ended at 8 games, 26-20 Sunday to the Rams in Los Angeles.

Against a defense missing three starters, Rams quarterback Jared Goff was 28 of 43 passing for 354 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Rams never trailed after Goff threw a 5 yard touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins to cap Los Angeles’ opening drive. The Rams held the ball for 35 minutes, 26 seconds.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was 22 of 32 passing for 246 yards, including a 15 yard TD pass to rookie running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara also ran 74 yards for a touchdown. Kamara had 187 yards from scrimmage, 101 receiving and 87 yards passing.

The Saints ran for 123 yards, but minus the Kamara run, they were 16 carries for 49 yards.

“Wade (Phillips, Rams defensive coordinator) and those guys did a good job of mixing things up, and playing the run,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The Saints fell to 8-3, and in a tie with Carolina for the lead in the NFC South. The Panthers visit the Saints Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Panthers beat the Jets, and the Falcons defeated Tampa Bay. Atlanta is only one game back with a record of 7-4.