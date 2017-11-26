10th annual pet fest “Barks and Recreation”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE; La-- Mother Nature finally cooperated for the 2017 Pet fest on Sunday.

Now in its 10th year, the Jefferson SPCA Pet Fest hopes to get over 100 animals adopted.

The theme is “Barks and Recreation,” and highlights include an adopt-a-thon, local cuisine, games, live music and more. The event is sponsored by Hill’s Science and Abita Beer.

"Today we have free adoption with approved application for many of these animals, over 100 dogs cats, bunnies, guinea pigs, and goats, just about anything you could want," said Robin Beaulieau, one of Pet Fest's organizers.

The adopt-a-thon will have more than 40 shelter and rescue groups offering hundreds of adoptable pets. Attendees will also find a pet health watch area with giveaways from Science Diet, a costume contest by Pet Krewe, a pet marketplace and more.