× What is the Holiday Bazaar by ALG Style?

NEW ORLEANS – This Sunday check out a holiday market with tons of deals and lots of fun!

What exactly is The Holiday Bazaar by ALG Style? On Sunday, November 26th, it’s a curated holiday market featuring over 25 local boutiques, designers, and gift shops. There will be shopping, champagne to sip, hot chocolate to drink and sweets to eat!

The event is at The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse St, and open to the public beginning at 11 am. If you want to be extra fancy and beat the masses, you can buy a VIP ticket, which will get you early access to the shops, for only $20! Get your VIP Tickets here.

Sugarplum meets fashion, The Holiday Bazaar is the ultimate holiday shopping experience that is sure to help you check off everyone on your nice and naughty list!