Three things fantasy players need to know about Saints at Rams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- NFL on FOX sideline reporter Jen Hale shares three things fantasy players need to know about Sunday's Saints at Los Angeles Rams game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 3:25 p.m.

1. Todd Gurley

Gurley is the #1 fantasy scorer overall this season with 207 points. He has over 100 total yards in every game since Week 5 except for this past Sunday. Yes, he has sputtered on the ground occasionally. But, his dual threat pass-catching ability makes up for it.

2. Drop WR Robert Woods

The Rams' most productive receiver sprained his left shoulder Sunday and will likely miss at least the next two weeks. Woods leads the Rams in targets, receptions and receiving yards.

3. Saints Running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara

Ingram and Kamara continue to be a terrible twosome for opposing defenses and a dynamic duo for New Orleans. Both backs scored more than 20 PPR points this past Sunday for the second week in a row. That means they are the first pair of rushers on the same team to both score at least 20 fantasy points in consecutive games since 1981. For Week 11, they're the 1st and 3rd most-valuable running backs in the league.

Best of luck with those leagues everyone. And don’t forget: fantasy playoffs aren't too far away.