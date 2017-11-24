This 15-year-old is number one in America with the power to get to the point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La - He's just fifteen years old.

And he's already a national champion.

The best in all America.

His name is Dominic Allain. And Dominic just won the World Series and the Super Bowl at his own sport.

His sport is PowerPoint.

He plays at his computer keyboard and he scores. He scores big. That's how he brought back the top trophy to Louisiana from the PowerPoint Championship of America.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says in case you haven't been in a dark conference room with somebody standing at a screen using PowerPoint to try to sell you something with PowerPoint.

At Salmen High School in Slidell, Louisiana, Dominic Allain spends hours in his computer class.

Sometimes, if you peek in the window and look into the class, Dominic is in there by himself. He's alone. He's practicing his sport.

When he competed against 124 other students who are the best at PowerPoint from their states, Dominic was number one.

The contest happened at the National PowerPoint Championship at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Wild Bill knows it's a sport. Wild Bill wonders if the sport Dominic Allain plays causes him to sweat.

Dominic says, "I do sweat a lot. But I sweat not because of the PowerPoint but because the contest was in Florida where it's really humid."

Dominic's dad, mom and sister are his fan club, his cheerleaders and his top advisors.

They are right there behind him because they know Dominic Allain has the power to get to the point.