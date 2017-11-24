Partners-N-Crime, DJ Jubilee 25th Anniversary Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Old school New Orleans rap fans are in for a treat this weekend as the group Partner-N-Crime and DJ Jubliee are celebrating 25 year in the rap game with a big show at the Joy Theater Saturday night.

An all-star cast of performers are helping them celebrate. The big line-up includes, Big Freedia, James Andrews, Shamaar Allen, and Kermit Ruffins, along with a house band.

The rappers say they're blessed to still be performing.

"25 years later people still getting ready, people still doing the Jubilee all, back that thing up, the whole 9. It's just beautiful you know, that you did something for New Orleans and you did something for the city," said DJ Jubilee.

Kango Slim of Partners-N-Crime told us, "When we first started off we didn't know, didn't think that we would be in the business this long, you know? And it's just something that kind of happened because we chose to make a career out of it."

News With a Twist host LBJ will emcee the event. Click here for tickets.