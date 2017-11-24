× NOPD investigating a homicide in St. Claude

NEW ORLEANS— A deadly shooting Thanksgiving night in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in St. Claude.

Investigators say officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting around 9:27 p.m. near the intersection of Gallier and North Robertson St.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the street lying next to a four-wheeler suffering from multiple gunshots to the body.

He died at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and there’s no word on the suspect or a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.